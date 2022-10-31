Borowiecki (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
In a corresponding move, Jordan Gross was brought up from the minors for Nashville's road trip this week. Borowiecki has been out of action since Oct. 22 when he was injured in a game against Philadelphia.
