Borowiecki (illness) will return to the Nashville lineup Thursday, according to Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.
Borowiecki will replace Jeremy Lauzon on the third unit as the defenseman returns from an illness that has kept him out of the lineup the last two games. Borowiecki, who has five hits and five penalty minutes, will lineup alongside Alexandre Carrier.
More News
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Out of action Tuesday•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Playing in early game•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Out again versus Avs•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Sidelined with undisclosed issue•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Back at it•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Out with upper-body injury•