Borowiecki (upper body) won't play Saturday against Washington, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Coach John Hynes announced there would be no lineup changes, so Borowiecki will miss a second straight game. The 33-year-old defenseman was taken off the ice on a stretcher a week ago when he was injured in a game against Philadelphia.
