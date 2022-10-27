Borowiecki (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against St. Louis, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Borowiecki was taken off the ice on a stretcher during Saturday's game versus Philadelphia. Fortunately, he didn't suffer any major injuries and was released from the hospital Saturday night. It's still not clear when he'll be ready to play though. When he is healthy, he might serve on Nashville's third pairing.