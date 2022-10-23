Nashville has announced that Borowiecki (undisclosed) is resting at home after being released from the hospital Saturday night.
Borowiecki has no major injuries, according to the medical team, which is good news after he was taken off the ice Saturday on a stretcher. However, it remains unclear when he will be able to get back on the ice for practices or game action.
