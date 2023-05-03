Borowiecki announced his retirement on his personal Instagram page Wednesday.
Borowiecki will hang up his skates after having played just four games in 2022-23. The 33-year-old defenseman had 15 goals, 41 assists and 848 PIM in 458 career games, though a number of injuries in recent years likely contributed to his decision.
More News
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Lands on IR•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Won't play Saturday•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Won't play Thursday•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Released from hospital•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Taken off ice on stretcher•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Returns to lineup Thursday•