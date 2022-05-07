site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Sidelined with undisclosed issue
Borowiecki (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and won't play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Avalanche.
With Borowiecki on the shelf, Matt Benning will draw into the lineup Saturday. Borowiecki will be reevaluated ahead of Monday's Game 4 versus Colorado.
