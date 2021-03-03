Borowiecki (upper body) will not play Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Borowiecki will miss his second straight game with the injury. However, with just a lone assists through 17 games this season, the veteran rearguard isn't likely to be missed by too many fantasy managers. He'll try to return in the team's next game Thursday against visiting Florida.
