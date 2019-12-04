Play

Olivier was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Admirals are in action Friday versus AHL Iowa while the Predators don't play until Saturday's matchup with New Jersey, so this could just be a temporary change of scenery for Olivier in order to get him some extra ice time. The health of Mikael Granlund (lower body) will likely determine whether Olivier suits up against the Devils.

