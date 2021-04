Pitlick recorded a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Pitlick set up Colton Sissons for the opening goal at 6:38 of the first period. In the third, Pitlick had the primary assist on Mikael Granlund's tally. The 24-year-old Pitlick hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in his previous eight NHL appearances before Tuesday. He's contributed nine shots on net, four PIM and seven hits to go with his pair of assists in eight outings this year.