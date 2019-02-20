Predators' Ryan Ellis: Posts impressive night

Ellis recorded three assists and a plus-4 rating in a 5-3 victory against the Stars on Tuesday.

Coming into the night, Ellis was sitting with 23 assists, which was tied for his career-best mark. He blew that out of the water with three helpers Tuesday, and there's still 20 games to go. While Ellis possesses a 5.2 shooting percentage, which is 2.0 percent below his career norm, he still has a shot at a new career high in points because of all his assists. He has six goals and 32 points with a plus-20 rating in 62 contests.