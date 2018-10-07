Predators' Ryan Ellis: Two straight helpers to start season

Ellis notched his second consecutive assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Ellis missed the first three months of last season after undergoing knee surgery, but he was the Preds' most productive defenseman during the second half, notching 32 points in just 44 games -- a 60-point pace over a full season. While that is probably unsustainable, Ellis is certainly surrounded with enough elite-level talent that you should be able to count on him for 40-plus easily, with plenty of upside.