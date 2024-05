Barrie posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks in Game 5.

Barrie had been scratched for 13 straight games before entering the lineup Tuesday for Luke Schenn (illness). It worked out fine, as Barrie helped out on Roman Josi's game-tying goal in the third period. Barrie had just 15 points in 41 regular-season outings this season, and he'll likely be back in the press box once Schenn is healthy enough to return to the lineup.