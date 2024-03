Barrie notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Barrie has been in the lineup for six straight games as the Predators navigate multiple injuries on defense. He has three assists in that span, as well as eight blocked shots and 13 shots on net. The 32-year-old has been scratched more often than not over the last three months. He's at 15 points, 65 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 41 appearances.