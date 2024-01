Barrie (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Barrie had missed Nashville's last 11 contests with the injury. The 32-year-old defenseman had a goal and 11 points through 30 games this season. Barrie will likely return to a third-pairing role, with Dante Fabbro serving as a healthy scratch.