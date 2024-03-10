Barrie (healthy scratch) was almost dealt to the Flames at the trade deadline, but ultimately a deal did not get done, Emma Lingan of The Hockey News reports.

Barrie was out of the lineup for the 11th straight game Saturday against the Blue Jackets, and has played in only five games since the end of December. With just one goal and 11 assists in 35 games this season, Barrie has to be seen as a failed experiment by the Preds since they acquired him in the Mattias Ekhom trade last year. Barrie is expected to become a free agent in July, and will look to ply his trade with another team next season.