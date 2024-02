Barrie recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Barrie set up a Roman Josi tally in the second period. Those two defensemen were paired together Saturday, a rarity considering Barrie was a healthy scratch for four of the Predators' six games before the All-Star break. His helper Saturday was his first point since Dec. 15. The 32-year-old is at 12 points, 48 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 33 outings.