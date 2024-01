Barrie (upper body) isn't ready to return for Thursday's game versus LA, per Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.

Barrie has a goal and 11 points in 30 contests this season. He hasn't played since Dec. 23, and it's not clear when he might be available. Barrie will likely get ample power-play ice time once he's healthy, but the 32-year-old will probably be limited to the third pairing at even strength.