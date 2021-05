Trenin scored twice and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Trenin's first goal was a lucky deflection of a Roman Josi shot in the first period. There was no luck involved in the second period, as Trenin converted on a Colton Sissons pass to capitalize on a 2-on-1 play. The 24-year-old Trenin had not gotten on the scoresheet in the playoffs prior to Tuesday. He's added 17 hits, eight shots on net and a minus-1 rating in five games in a fourth-line role.