Predators' Yannick Weber: Multi-point showing not enough
Weber dished out two helpers in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Vancouver.
The injury-riddled Predators are looking for offense anywhere they can get it, and Weber was certainly a surprise contributor given that he came in with just four points through 28 games. He skated just 11:39 in this one and remains an afterthought in the fantasy realm.
