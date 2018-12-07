Predators' Yannick Weber: Multi-point showing not enough

Weber dished out two helpers in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Vancouver.

The injury-riddled Predators are looking for offense anywhere they can get it, and Weber was certainly a surprise contributor given that he came in with just four points through 28 games. He skated just 11:39 in this one and remains an afterthought in the fantasy realm.

