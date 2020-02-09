Predators' Yannick Weber: Not seeing much game action
Weber saw ice time of just 8:10 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Ouch. For a guy who's been averaging close to 14 minutes a game this season, the Preds' coaching staff are clearly not showing a lot of confidence in the 31-year-old blueliner right now. Either way, Weber has not cracked double digits in points for the past four seasons, and is no threat to do so this year, either. He has virtually no fantasy value outside of ultra-deep leagues.
