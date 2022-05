Fox picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Hurricanes.

Fox assisted on Mika Zibanejad's power-play goal in the first period before adding another helper on a Filip Chytil goal in the second. The 24-year-old defenseman now has points in four-straight games with a goal and five assists in that span. Overall, Fox has four goals and 12 assists through 13 playoff contests.