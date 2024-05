Wennberg scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3.

Wennberg tallied 5:35 into the extra session to fend off the Panthers. This was the Rangers' second overtime win in a row, giving them a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Playing in a third-line role, Wennberg hasn't generated much on offense with two points through 13 playoff games, but he's added 17 blocked shots and 11 shots on net as a defensively responsible center.