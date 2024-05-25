Othmann was recalled from AHL Hartford on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack were eliminated in three straight games from the AHL Atlantic Division Finals on Friday. Othmann ended the playoffs with a goal and five points in 10 games. Othmann had 21 goals and 49 points in 67 regular-season AHL games in 2023-24. Also rejoining the Rangers are: Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Ben Harpur, Dylan Garand, Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, Tyler Pitlick, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin and Adam Sykora.