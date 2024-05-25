Share Video

Othmann was recalled from AHL Hartford on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack were eliminated in three straight games from the AHL Atlantic Division Finals on Friday. Othmann ended the playoffs with a goal and five points in 10 games. Othmann had 21 goals and 49 points in 67 regular-season AHL games in 2023-24. Also rejoining the Rangers are: Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Ben Harpur, Dylan Garand, Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, Tyler Pitlick, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin and Adam Sykora.

