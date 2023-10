Othmann was sent to AHL Hartford on Friday.

The 20-year-old was selected 16th overall in 2021. He split the 2022-23 season between OHL Flint and Peterborough, scoring 29 goals while adding 38 assists in 56 contests. He excelled in the playoffs with eight goals and 25 points in 23 games. Othmann needs some minor-league seasoning and could spend most, if not all, of the 2023-24 campaign with Hartford.