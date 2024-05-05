Shesterkin will get the starting nod for Game 1 at home against the Hurricanes on Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin was dominant in a sweep over the Capitals last round. He posted a .931 save percentage and allowed two or fewer goals in three contests. The 28-year-old hasn't lost a game since April 9 and hasn't given up more than three goals in a start since March 26. Shesterkin is 9-2-0 with a 1.98 GAA over his last 11 appearances.