Shesterkin turned aside 26 of 27 shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win against Florida in Game 2.

It was a goaltending duel at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, and Shesterkin emerged victorious to help the Rangers avoid a two-game deficit in the series. Prior to the win Friday night, Shesterkin allowed at least two goals in eight consecutive games, so perhaps this type of performance is a confidence booster for the netminder and his team going forward. The 28-year-old is 9-3 with a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage so far during the postseason.