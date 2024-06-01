Shesterkin will protect the road goal versus the Panthers in Saturday's Game 6, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin will get the nod with the Rangers facing elimination for the first time in these playoffs. After starting the postseason with nine straight wins, Shesterkin has gone 3-5 with a 2.67 GAA and a .915 save percentage over his last eight contests. He's actually been sharper versus the Panthers with a .928 save percentage, but he hasn't gotten enough goal support. If the Rangers win Saturday, Game 7 is Monday at Madison Square Garden.