Shesterkin made 32 saves on 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Shesterkin ended the season on a high note -- he was arguably New York's best player during the postseason. The Rangers were just two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Finals, but they were out-shot in 13 of 16 of their postseason games. New York also allowed 524 shots on goal during that span, which highlights just how important Shesterkin was to the team's success. The 28-year-old ends the 2023-24 postseason with a record of 10-6 with a 2.34 GAA and a .927 save percentage