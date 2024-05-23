Shesterkin made 24 saves on 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

It was a rare night in which Shesterkin wasn't at the top of his game and he was outdueled in net by Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky. It was Shesterkin's third loss in his last four starts. Wednesday's loss also marks the eighth game in a row that the 28-year-old netminder has allowed at least two goals to get past him. Shesterkin has a record of 8-3 with a 2.37 GAA and a .923 save percentage so far during the postseason. The all-world goaltender will attempt to bounce back and help the Rangers even up the series in Game 2 on Saturday.