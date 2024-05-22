Shesterkin is expected to guard the home goal against Florida in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Shesterkin has led the Rangers to the Eastern Conference Finals by posting an 8-2 record, 2.40 GAA and .923 save percentage in 10 playoff appearances this year. However, the 28-year-old goaltender has allowed at least three goals in each of his past three starts. Florida has excelled offensively in the postseason, averaging 3.55 goals per contest, so the Panthers are expected to be a challenging adversary for Shesterkin.