Shesterkin turned aside 33 of 36 shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over Carolina in Game 6.

Shesterkin bounced back in a big way after Monday's Game 5 loss, helping the Rangers move on to the next round of the playoffs. Carolina outplayed New York for a large portion of the first 40 minutes, but Shesterkin stood tall between the pipes before the Rangers took over in the final frame. It was the 28-year-old netminder's eighth win of the postseason and 21st overall of his career. He has a record of 8-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .923 save percentage after two rounds of the postseason. Shesterkin and the Rangers will face either Boston or Florida for a matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals.