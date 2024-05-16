Shesterkin is set to guard the road goal against Carolina in Game 6 on Thursday, according to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Shesterkin will attempt to rebound after allowing seven goals on 58 shots (.879 save percentage) while losing his past two starts. Despite his recent setback, he's still 7-2 with a 2.33 GAA and a .924 save percentage in nine playoff appearances this year. A victory against the Hurricanes would advance the Rangers into an Eastern Conference Finals series against either Florida or Boston.