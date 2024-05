Shesterkin turned aside 54 of 57 shots on goal in Tuesday's double-overtime win against Carolina.

Shesterkin extended his undefeated streak in the postseason to six games, even with Carolina peppering him in this one. It's the second game in a row Shesterkin has let in at least three goals, but the Rangers have given him enough offensive support to get victories in both games one and two. Overall this postseason, Shesterkin is 6-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .929 save percentage through six outings.