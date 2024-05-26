Shesterkin will defend the road net in Game 3 versus Florida on Sunday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Shesterkin is coming off a 26-save performance in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 2. He has earned a 9-3 record with a 2.22 GAA and a .926 save percentage across 12 starts this postseason.
