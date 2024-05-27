Shesterkin stopped 33 of 37 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3.

The Panthers controlled the pace of play, but the Rangers countered with an opportunistic offense. Shesterkin gave up four goals for just the second time in 13 playoff appearances but came away with a second consecutive win to put the Rangers ahead 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals. He's gone 10-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .925 save percentage this postseason and has done his part to keep a strong Panthers offense mostly under control. It's a virtual guarantee Shesterkin will start again in Tuesday's Game 4.