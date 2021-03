Johnson scored a goal on two shots while adding one hit and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

The veteran blueliner opened the scoring midway through the first period, giving Johnson his first goal, and first point, of the season through 13 games. He's been spotted in and out of the lineup this season and typically sees a bottom-pairing assignment when he does suit up, giving Johnson little fantasy appeal in any format.