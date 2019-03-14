Rangers' John Gilmour: Sets AHL franchise record
Gilmour scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hartford's 4-3 overtime win over Binghamton on Wednesday.
Gilmour's 20 goals are a new single-season franchise record for a Wolf Pack defenseman. His strong play has been the one constant for what has been arguably the worst team in the AHL this year. Gilmour's overall numbers are stellar (51 points in 64 games) and it's easy to see why he has been named an AHL All-Star each of the past two seasons. With impressive rookie defender Libor Hajek out for the season due to a shoulder injury and the Rangers in the thick of the #LoseForHughes race, the club would be wise to give Gilmour a look for the remainder of the year. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Gilmour won't struggle to find work if New York decides they wish to move on.
More News
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Playing well for AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Inks one-year deal with Rangers•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Won't hit open market•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Shows flashes in first NHL stint•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Playing heavy minutes•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Scores first NHL goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...