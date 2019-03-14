Gilmour scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hartford's 4-3 overtime win over Binghamton on Wednesday.

Gilmour's 20 goals are a new single-season franchise record for a Wolf Pack defenseman. His strong play has been the one constant for what has been arguably the worst team in the AHL this year. Gilmour's overall numbers are stellar (51 points in 64 games) and it's easy to see why he has been named an AHL All-Star each of the past two seasons. With impressive rookie defender Libor Hajek out for the season due to a shoulder injury and the Rangers in the thick of the #LoseForHughes race, the club would be wise to give Gilmour a look for the remainder of the year. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Gilmour won't struggle to find work if New York decides they wish to move on.