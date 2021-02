Rooney scored a goal on two shots in a 3-1 victory against the Penguins on Monday.

Rooney got the Rangers on the board with 2:18 left in the second period, staying with a loose puck and jamming it in to tie the game at 1-1. It was Rooney's second straight game with a goal and offset a tough night in the faceoff circle (0-7) for the fourth-line center.