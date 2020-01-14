Rangers' Libor Hajek: Dropped down a level
The Rangers assigned Hajek to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Hajek was recently sidelined for over a month due to a knee injury, so he'll head to the minors to get back into game shape. The 21-year-old blueliner, who's picked up five assists while posting a minus-4 rating in 28 games with the Rangers this campaign, will likely be back with the big club sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.