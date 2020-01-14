Play

The Rangers assigned Hajek to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Hajek was recently sidelined for over a month due to a knee injury, so he'll head to the minors to get back into game shape. The 21-year-old blueliner, who's picked up five assists while posting a minus-4 rating in 28 games with the Rangers this campaign, will likely be back with the big club sooner rather than later.

