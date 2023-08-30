Hajek signed a professional tryout agreement with the Penguins on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Hajek went unqualified by the Rangers in June, ending his five-year stint with the team. He has never appeared in more than 44 games or earned more than five points in a season. At 25 years old, he may still be able to find his way to a full-time NHL role. Hajek's PTO will allow him to showcase his game during the Penguins' training camp, though it's unclear if he'll earn a full contract from them or any other team.