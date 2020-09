The Rangers have loaned Hajek to HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Hajek split time between the NHL and AHL in 2019-20, picking up five helpers in 28 top-level contests and three points in 23 minor-league appearances. The 22-year-old blueliner will be recalled ahead of next season's training camp and should get more playing time with the big club in 2020-21.