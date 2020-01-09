Hajek (knee) will not be available versus the Devils on Thursday but is nearing a return to the lineup, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Coach Dan Quinn told reporters the team would discuss the next steps for Hajek following Thursday's tilt. The 21-year-old averaged just 16:01 of ice time in 27 games prior to getting hurt and could be a candidate for the minors in order to ease him back into game action.