Staal delivered a blocked shot and two hits over 23:54 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Staal came up 20 seconds short of Neal Pionk's team-leading ice-time total, with both guys skating over five minutes on the penalty kill. The veteran blueliner is deployed in a defensive-minded role and rarely contributes offensively -- Staal has 13 points in 65 games and just one point in the the last 13.