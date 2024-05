Zibanejad had the primary assist on Vincent Trocheck's game-winning goal in overtime in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Carolina.

Zibanejad threw a shot towards the net during the second overtime that popped out to Vincent Trocheck for the game-winner. His assist was complemented by six shots on net, two hits and a minus-2 rating. It was Zibanejad's fourth point of the series in two games. The first-line center is up to 11 points in the playoffs - just one behind superstar center Connor McDavid.