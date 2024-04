Zibanejad recorded two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4.

Zibanejad set up goals by Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin in this contest. In the first round, Zibanejad was active on offense with a goal, six assists, four power-play points and 12 shots on net over four games. He should continue to see heavy usage in all situations throughout the playoffs.