Zibanejad scored twice, added an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Zibanejad scored the Rangers' first two goals and added an assist on a Vincent Trocheck tally. All three of Zibanejad's points came in the first period, and two of them were on the power play. He's racked up four straight multi-point efforts and his point streak is at 11 games (five goals, 13 helpers) dating back to April 5. The 31-year-old center plays in all situations for the Rangers, and that's unlikely to change in this second-round series.