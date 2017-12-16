Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Gets some work in Friday

Zibanejad (concussion) was on the ice for morning skate Friday but isn't on the verge of returning, Newsday reports.

The Swede reportedly won't play Saturday on the road against the Bruins, which makes Tuesday's home clash with the Ducks his next chance to suit up for a game. Zibanejad, who's averaged nearly a point per game this season to complement a career-high 16.7 shooting percentage, has now missed nine consecutive contests and remains on injured reserve.