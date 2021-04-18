Zibanejad notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

He had a hand in each of the Rangers' first two goals, helping build a 3-0 lead before 12 minutes had elapsed in the first period. Zibanejad extended his point streak to five games in the process, and on the year he has 15 goals and 37 points through 44 contests.