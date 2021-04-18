Zibanejad notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
He had a hand in each of the Rangers' first two goals, helping build a 3-0 lead before 12 minutes had elapsed in the first period. Zibanejad extended his point streak to five games in the process, and on the year he has 15 goals and 37 points through 44 contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Sends helper Sunday•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Drills OT winner•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Supplies only offense in loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Posts six-point encore in Philly•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Posts 10 points in last five games•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Explodes for hat trick, six points•