Lettieri produced two goals (one power-play tally) over five preseason games.

While he went undrafted, Lettieri fashioned 23 goals and 13 assists over 55 games for AHL Hartford last year, and more experience at the top level should do wonders for the 23-year-old center. He'll assuredly start out in a bottom-six role, so it'll be an uphill battle for Lettieri to get where he needs to be, though he doesn't seem to be the type of player to back down from a challenge.