Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Scores twice in preseason
Lettieri produced two goals (one power-play tally) over five preseason games.
While he went undrafted, Lettieri fashioned 23 goals and 13 assists over 55 games for AHL Hartford last year, and more experience at the top level should do wonders for the 23-year-old center. He'll assuredly start out in a bottom-six role, so it'll be an uphill battle for Lettieri to get where he needs to be, though he doesn't seem to be the type of player to back down from a challenge.
More News
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Re-added to Rangers roster•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Shuffles back to AHL•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Notches assist in first game back•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Jumps to big club•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Lands in minors for break•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Returns to hockey's highest level•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...